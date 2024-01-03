SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after buying an additional 7,271,978 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.84 and its 200 day moving average is $159.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $385.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

