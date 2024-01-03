STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 531,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 434,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

