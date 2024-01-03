Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.84%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starwood Property Trust

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.