State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9,422.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $210.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.