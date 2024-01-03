State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9,422.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Vail Resorts Price Performance
Shares of MTN stock opened at $210.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $266.26.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.88%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts
In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.
Vail Resorts Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.