State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 268 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 52.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after acquiring an additional 562,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,037,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 82.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 579,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 262,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 255,041 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NHI. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.94.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

