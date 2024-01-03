State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 712.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -574.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

