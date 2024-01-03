State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,841,000 after purchasing an additional 483,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,244,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,407 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.0% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 2,799,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,722,000 after buying an additional 300,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,708,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,361,000 after buying an additional 402,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

SIX opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

