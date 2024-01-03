State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC boosted its position in XPO by 308.0% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $38,745,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in XPO in the first quarter worth $34,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $90.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.48.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

