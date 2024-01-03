State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of BankUnited worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.86%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

