State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of OPENLANE worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in OPENLANE by 122.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OPENLANE by 56.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 1.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in OPENLANE by 7.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPENLANE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Stories

