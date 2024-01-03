State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Semtech worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Semtech Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 59.37%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.