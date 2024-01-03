State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.02 Million Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in XPEL by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 84,174 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in XPEL by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPEL. TheStreet cut XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $87.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. XPEL had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

