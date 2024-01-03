State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

