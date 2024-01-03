State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

