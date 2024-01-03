State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $991,000 Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.