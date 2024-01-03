State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Veeco Instruments worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after purchasing an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,308,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,900 shares of company stock worth $1,330,695 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.32. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.