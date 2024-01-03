State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,245,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,952,507.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $71,209.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,741,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,871,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $68,198.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,245,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,507.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,388 shares of company stock valued at $833,283 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.