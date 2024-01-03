State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of RadNet worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,452.55 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $401.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

