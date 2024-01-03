State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,634 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

