State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $38,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $867,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $584,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

