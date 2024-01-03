State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of ePlus worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS stock opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). ePlus had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLUS

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.