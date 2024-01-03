State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Sonos worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 30.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 62.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 162.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 201,273 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sonos in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sonos

Sonos Stock Performance

Sonos stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.78, a PEG ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.