State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,102 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Andersons worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $345,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,987. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Andersons Trading Up 0.2 %

ANDE opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

