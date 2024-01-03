State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,325 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,182.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

