State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,496 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Ingevity worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,974,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 422,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,666,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Trading Down 0.5 %

Ingevity stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.88. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

