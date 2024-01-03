State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,634 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Vericel worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,475,000 after acquiring an additional 110,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Vericel by 6.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,291,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after acquiring an additional 191,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,031,000 after acquiring an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -151.65 and a beta of 1.64. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

