State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,640 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Cohu worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

