State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,730 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Bread Financial worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,927,000 after acquiring an additional 678,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after buying an additional 2,567,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after buying an additional 325,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,702 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 189,000 shares of company stock worth $6,115,810 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFH. Raymond James reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

