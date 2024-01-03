State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,308 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of PGT Innovations worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 325,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,601,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGTI. StockNews.com began coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:PGTI opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $41.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,139,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations



PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

