State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 255 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Repligen were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth about $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $179.29 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

