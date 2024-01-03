State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 290 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

FIVE stock opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.71 and its 200-day moving average is $184.73. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

