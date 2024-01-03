State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 325 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.6 %

ATR opened at $122.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.54. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $107.89 and a one year high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

