State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,876 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of American Assets Trust worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 407.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $19,848,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,466,000 after acquiring an additional 715,429 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $11,961,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,343,000 after acquiring an additional 609,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

AAT stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

