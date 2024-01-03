State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 406 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.49. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

