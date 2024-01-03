State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,511 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NEO opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

