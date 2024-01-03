State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 460 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ITT were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.13. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $121.19.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

