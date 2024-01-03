State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 478 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Centerspace worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $861.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is 106.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

