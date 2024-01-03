State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,353 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,951,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 329,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

NYSE HLX opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

