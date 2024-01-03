State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 650 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

