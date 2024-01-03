State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,812 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 128.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 86.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth about $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

