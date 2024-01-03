State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 953 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Patrick Industries worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $88,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,445,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PATK

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PATK opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.