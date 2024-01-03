State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Granite Construction worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,870,000.

Shares of GVA opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $52.24.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GVA. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

