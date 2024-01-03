State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $259.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $261.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

