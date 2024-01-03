State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of WaFd worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WaFd during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WaFd during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in WaFd by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 979.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of WaFd in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

