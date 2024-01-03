Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Stepan worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $114.49.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

