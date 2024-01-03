Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after buying an additional 221,565 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $59.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

