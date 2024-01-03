Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,394,348. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

