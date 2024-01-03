Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Strategic Education worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

