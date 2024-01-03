Summit Global Investments Acquires 2,107 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,247 shares of company stock worth $48,956,737. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 3.6 %

AAPL opened at $185.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.54. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.37.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

