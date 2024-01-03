Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 234 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $370.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

